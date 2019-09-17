Metro Nigerian police officer dismissed for serial theft – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

A Nigerian police officer attached to the Jigawa state police command has been dismissed for stealing a TV set and a pair of shoes.

The dismissed police officer said to be the son of a retired police officer was identified as Abdullahi Yusuf. Jigawa State Police commissioner, Bala Senchi confirmed …

