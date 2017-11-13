Submit Post Advertise

Nigerian Senate Appeals Ali Ndume's Reinstatement

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 13, 2017 at 7:48 AM.

  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Nigerian Senate is set to file an appeal against the judgement of the Federal High Court delivered on Friday which set aside the suspension of Senator Ali Ndume.

    Justice Babatunde Quadri of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday held that the suspension of Ndume (APC, Borno South) for 90 legislative days (six months) on March 30, 2017 “is a violation of his right to fair hearing and freedom of expression as guaranteed by Sections 36 and 39 of the extant Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Article 7(1) and 9(2) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights 2004.

    But Counsel to the Senate, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said, “It is important to state clearly that the Senate respectfully disagrees with the said judgment.”

    Ozekhome, in a statement, said the notice of appeal as an application for a stay of execution of the orders of the court would also be filed same time.

    He explained that the Senate had challenged the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to entertain the matter on several grounds, saying the plaintiff wrongly joined several causes of action in his originating summons.
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 13, 2017 at 7:48 AM
    Comments

  kayode ajayi

    kayode ajayi KayJay

    The Senate should advise itself against the motivational interest of its lawyer.
     
    kayode ajayi, Nov 13, 2017 at 8:52 AM
    #2