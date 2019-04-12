Yobe Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised Sen. Ali Ndume (Borno-APC), to respect the supremacy of the party and avoid placing personal interest above collective interest.Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe, the state’s secretary of the party, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Damaturu.“The interest of the party supersedes all other interests,” Bakabe said.