Metro Nigerian teenager arrested over death of fellow national – TODAY

#1
A 19-year-old Nigerian is in the grip of the Amasaman police following the death of one out of nine Nigerian young men he brought to Ghana to engage in illegal cyber business.

Confirming the arrest, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of …

cuffs.JPG

Read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/2H8Krlu

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[86]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top