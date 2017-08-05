35-year-old Michael Modupe has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing N99,000 belonging to a police officer from his office. The Chief Magistrate of the Abeokuta Magistatres' court, Adeola Adelaja, who gave ruling, said the court had no option than to sentence her since she had pleaded guilty. The police prosecutor, Sunday Eigbejiale, said Modupe stole the money on April 7 at 4.00 p.m. at Onipanu Police station, Ota in Ogun. The money belonged to a police officer, Akinleye Akinwale, who is attached to the Divisional Crime Office at the station. It's said that Adewale kept the money in his bag in the office and discovered that the money was missing. “The woman was the only person with him in the office when the money was stolen.” The money was, however, recovered from Modupe when police went to search her shop.