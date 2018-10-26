The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) under the able leadership of Dr Gloria Laraba Shoda, recently organised a National Food Unity Food Fair with the aim to celebrate Nigeria’s diverse cuisine and agricultural products, effective food distribution, food security and providing global certification for home grown commodities …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2RdBDOr
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2RdBDOr
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]