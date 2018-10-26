Politics Nigerian Women Aim To ‘Grow What We Eat And Eat What We Grow’ – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) under the able leadership of Dr Gloria Laraba Shoda, recently organised a National Food Unity Food Fair with the aim to celebrate Nigeria’s diverse cuisine and agricultural products, effective food distribution, food security and providing global certification for home grown commodities …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2RdBDOr

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top