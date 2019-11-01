Metro Nigerians Condemn Police, Others Over Sexual Harassment – Sahara Reporters

#1
Many Nigerians have reacted to a recent report exposing sexual harassment of some women in Abuja by some personnel of the police, paramilitary and military alleged to be working on the orders of the Acting-Secretary to the Federal Capital Territory Social Development Secretariat, Mrs Safiya Umar.

A Twitter …

police.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/34kns0A

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top