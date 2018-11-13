Metro Nigerians In Diaspora Won’t Vote In 2019 – Buhari – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday gave conditions to be fulfilled before the government can go into restructuring of the country.

He pointed out that there should be proper definition of what Nigerians want before the government can delve into restructuring the country. The President also …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2qRaTIx

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[107]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top