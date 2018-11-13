President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday gave conditions to be fulfilled before the government can go into restructuring of the country.
He pointed out that there should be proper definition of what Nigerians want before the government can delve into restructuring the country. The President also …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2qRaTIx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He pointed out that there should be proper definition of what Nigerians want before the government can delve into restructuring the country. The President also …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2qRaTIx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[107]