Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as ”Bobrisky” has gotten Nigerian talking after he shared a video Instagram page where he issued a stern warning to people addressing him as ”Bro.”
Nigerians while reacting to the video through the comment section have been teasing him as they keep addressing …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2vLBxVk
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Nigerians while reacting to the video through the comment section have been teasing him as they keep addressing …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2vLBxVk
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]