Entertainment Nigerians React After Bobrisky Issue Stern Warning To People Addressing Him As ”Bro.” – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as ”Bobrisky” has gotten Nigerian talking after he shared a video Instagram page where he issued a stern warning to people addressing him as ”Bro.”

Nigerians while reacting to the video through the comment section have been teasing him as they keep addressing …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2vLBxVk

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top