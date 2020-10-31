Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Nigerians React As Wizkid Ignores Davido’s Congratulatory Message On ‘Made In Lagos’
Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to Wizkid’s silence on Davido’s congratulatory message to him over the release of his third studio album, ‘Made in Lagos’. Information Nigeria earlier reported that Davido held out an olive branch by posting Wizkid on his social media pages and congratulating...
www.informationnigeria.com