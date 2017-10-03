Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigerians to Pay N450,000 For Bypassing Electric Meters

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Oct 3, 2017 at 7:50 AM. Views count: 352

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has declared that Nigerians who bypass their electric meters will be forced to pay a fine of between N50,000 to N450,000.

    The financial sanctions have been drafted by the NERC and have been endorsed by the 11 electricity distribution companies operating in the country, and is ready to be signed.

    NERC Vice Chairman, Sanusi Garba, said the amount being charged as financial sanctions depended on the class of power consumer.

    The decision was made at the last monthly meeting of electricity operators.

    NERC’s decision was also endorsed by the Federal Government through the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

    The minutes of the meeting noted that Fashola advised NERC to be more accommodating during consultation and “advised the commission to place the highest level of sanctions on meter bypass to deter customers from such act.”
     

    Lequte, Oct 3, 2017 at 7:50 AM
  2. Samuel Arua

    Samuel Arua New Member

    They will not make plans to fix the electricity/power sector of the nation and ensure regular power supply but busy endorsing sanctions. Where, I'm currently does not see light for up to 3 days in a month but they bill them 32,600 naira/month. If they do such to you, won't you consider bypassing?
     
    Samuel Arua, Oct 3, 2017 at 8:13 AM
    #2