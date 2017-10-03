The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has declared that Nigerians who bypass their electric meters will be forced to pay a fine of between N50,000 to N450,000. The financial sanctions have been drafted by the NERC and have been endorsed by the 11 electricity distribution companies operating in the country, and is ready to be signed. NERC Vice Chairman, Sanusi Garba, said the amount being charged as financial sanctions depended on the class of power consumer. The decision was made at the last monthly meeting of electricity operators. NERC’s decision was also endorsed by the Federal Government through the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola. The minutes of the meeting noted that Fashola advised NERC to be more accommodating during consultation and “advised the commission to place the highest level of sanctions on meter bypass to deter customers from such act.”