JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Nigerians will still pay more for visa, says US - The Cable

#1
The US embassy says for now, the additional cost for visa application still applies to Nigerians.

On Tuesday, the embassy announced an increase in the cost of applications for Nigerian citizens seeking visas to the US.

It explained that the additional cost US citizens incurred when seeking visa to Nigeria, necessitated the action.

The US had said effective

visa.PNG


read more
 
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top