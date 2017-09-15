Nigerian inflation rate moved downward to 16.01 per cent for the seventh consecutive month in August 2017. Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics in Abuja stated this on Friday. According to the data, “Consumer price index (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 16.01% (year-on-year) in August 2017. ” “This was 0.04% points lower than the rate recorded in July (16.05%) making it the seventh consecutive decline in the rate of headline year on year inflation since January 2017. “The urban index rose by 16.13% (year-on-year) in August 2017, down by 0.09% points from 16.04% recorded in July, and the rural index increased by 15.91% in August from 16.08% in July.” More to come..