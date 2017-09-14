The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its nationwide strike, according to Today.ng. Speaking in the early hours of today, Thursday, after a meeting, NARD Chairman, UCH, Ibadan chapter, Segun Olaopa, said the body suspended the strike because of the public. “The decision was reached following appeals from the public that the doctors should give the federal government more time to meet their demands,” Olaopa said. The doctors commenced nationwide strike on September 4, 2017.