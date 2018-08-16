  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Entertainment Nina Attends Cee-C’s House Of Lunnetes Event (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
After the Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ competition.. It seems as though CeeC and Nina are going really strong as good friends.

Nina showed her undying support for CeeC, by attending her sales event at House of Lunnetes where she’s their brand ambassador....



via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2QjrBvg

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top