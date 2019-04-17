Entertainment Nina Says Actress Who Bullied Seyi Edun Looks Like Her ‘Village Cooking Pot’ – Nairaland

#1
Nina was dragged into a banter with a Twitter user, after she revealed that the upcoming actress who bullied Seyi Edun on Instagram looks like her ‘village cooking pot’.

Nina who tweeted about the upcoming actress who bullied Seyi Edun had written ‘her face like the back of my village cooking pot…smh’. …


via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2Df5x04

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top