Entertainment Niniola Excited After Drake Followed Her First On Instagram – Nairaland

#1
American rapper, Drake has followed Nigerian afro-house singer Niniola on Instagram, and she is ecstatic about it.

Niniola took to Instagram to express her excitement as she wasn’t following him when he followed her.....



via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2U9w70s

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[6]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top