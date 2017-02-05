Nollywood actress, Nkechi Emmanuel claims the urge for sex could be equated to the hunger for food. In one of her chats with Vanguard Newspaper, the actress confessed she’s a very jealous woman when it comes to her man and also believes a man should be treated with kid gloves. Speaking specificall on sex, the actress said, “Sex is not all about making children. You must be a different woman to your husband every time. Seduce your husband, don’t always allow your husband to ask for sex, there must be no timetable for sex. Be creative, don’t be predictable. Give him what he wants. If you lose influence over your husband, you have lost womanhood. Be part of your husband’s plans. ''Allow your husband to check in and out anytime. When a man is sexually satisfied, he is emotionally stable. Stop saying, is it food? Yes, sex is food.” “Pamper your husband, put his head on your chest and pray for him. Give him unannounced kiss from the back…. mwahhhhhh, don’t be too holy to kiss and appreciate him in the public. He is your “Baby” and you are his “Mother” & your husband for God sake. Be romantic joooo, it is good for the heart.