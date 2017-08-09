Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has urged Igbos living in the North to leave. Kanu gave the advice while reacting to a newly-released anti-Igbo song circulating in most northern states. He said, “I am aware of an anti-Igbo song circulating now in the North. My reaction has been to warn our people in the North that the pogrom being hatched by our enemies will come. There is an impending doom for our people living in the North. “So, the best they can do is to leave the North and come home so that we can have our Biafra and build an economy capable of assimilating and absorbing all their potential and creative abilities.”