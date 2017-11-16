Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nnamdi Kanu Still Our Leader, Radio Biafra Director – IPOB

    The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has faulted media reports that its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been dismissed as director of Radio Biafra.

    It dismissed the report as ”a cheap diversionary tactics designed to test our dedication and resolve in the run up to the much anticipated boycott of Anambra elections on Saturday November 18th, 2017.”

    IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, in a statement said no amount of false stories would dent the group’s resolve to restore Biafra through Kanu’s leadership.

    kanuu.JPG

    “The preposterous and laughable idea that he has been sacked from Radio Biafra he personally established in London and IPOB he founded is tantamount to saying that the Sun is no longer part of the solar system. It is not only unthinkable, it will be foolish of anyone to contemplate it,” he said.

