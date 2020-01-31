Embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was in attendance at the President Donald Trump rally which took place in Des Moines, Iowa.
The self-styled IPOB leader attended the rally held on Thursday at Drake University and shared pictures taken at the event on Twitter …
