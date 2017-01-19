The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has issued a statement discrediting claims that it was planning to increase the price of Petrol. Ndu Ughamadu, spokesman of the NNPC in a statement issued on Wednesday night advised Nigerians not to engage in any panic buying of petroleum products. “This plea comes on the heels of reports that some motorists have begun panic buying of petrol, following rumours that the government is about to increase the pump price of the white product from N145 per litre,” the statement read. “NNPC wishes to assure Nigerians that there is no iota of truth in the rumour that government is scheduled to adjust pump price of petrol. “Indeed, with the resumption of production by the Corporation’s three refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri, complemented by imports, there is enough stock of PMS, automotive gas oil (AGO), diesel and kerosene.”