Business NNPC: We're About to Hit Oil in Northern Nigeria

Discussion in 'Business News' started by Lequte, Oct 31, 2017 at 6:48 PM.

Tags:
    The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is confident that its aggressive exploration of inland basins in northern Nigeria would soon yield success with hydrocarbon finds in commercial quantity.

    This is according to the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, when he received a delegation of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) executives led by its President, Mr. Abidun Adesanya, in Abuja.

    He said based on preliminary results from the exploration activities in the inland basins so far, especially the Benue Trough, there was a strong indication that commercial quantity oil and gas finds would soon be made.

    He said almost 400 square kilometer (400km²) of 3D seismic data had been acquired in the part of the Benue Trough that was earlier explored by SNEPCO and that similar work would be extended to areas previously explored by Chevron and Total.

    “We are targeting these areas because we have seen that some of what they have done has some prospects, it is only that they did not drill deep enough. They also did not target the areas we believe, from the review of the seismic data, would have culminated into a find.

    “So, we are reinvigorating that and soon we are going to start drilling some of the leads that we have seen to ascertain what prospects there are. And as we have pointed out, there is an indication that we could find some hydrocarbon, we believe that in the nearest future hydrocarbon will be found in commercial quantity”, Dr Baru stated.
     

    Comments