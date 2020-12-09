Chinedu Iroka
No player can stop me from winning FIFA Best Awards, says Lewandowski | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
Robert Lewandowski is a shoo-in to win FIFA’s best player of the year award for 2020, especially after he was arguably robbed of the chance to win the Ballon d’Or due to the award being entirely scrapped this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
guardian.ng