Sports No player can stop me from winning FIFA Best Awards, says Lewandowski – Guardian News


guardian.ng

No player can stop me from winning FIFA Best Awards, says Lewandowski | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

Robert Lewandowski is a shoo-in to win FIFA’s best player of the year award for 2020, especially after he was arguably robbed of the chance to win the Ballon d’Or due to the award being entirely scrapped this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
guardian.ng
 

