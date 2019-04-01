Politics Nobody is perfect, but Atiku is far better than Buhari – Obasanjo – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are incomparable, insisting that his former vice is politically, economically and socially sound than Buhari....



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VdFDRm

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top