Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike was in Monrovia, last Thursday, as a special guest on the occasion of the of commissioning of the new pavilion of Center for Democratic Change,CDC, in …
via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – http://bit.ly/2Ci10ZC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – http://bit.ly/2Ci10ZC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]