Entertainment Nollywood actress Nnaji survives ghastly car accident – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Actress Charity Nnaji is thankful for life after she survived a ghastly car accident

The Nollywood actress revealed her car somersaulted twice after she lost control but thankfully she wasn’t hurt.....



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2VAXsd4

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top