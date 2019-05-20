Entertainment Nollywood filmmaker, Emem Isong loses her dad – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

Nollywood filmmaker/producer, Emem Isong Misodi has lost her dad. She took to IG to announce her loss writing; One is never prepared for the death of a parent.

Even when they’re ill, no matter how one has braced up for the eventuality of their passing, the grief …



