North Korea has threatened to order a nuclear strike on “the heart of the US” if it attempts to remove Kim Jong Un as Supreme Leader. Korean Central News Agency, reports that the threat is a response to the statement made by CIA Director Mike Pompeo, that the Donald Trump administration would find means of separating the regime from its Supreme leader Kim Jong Un. A spokesman for the DPRK Foreign Ministry in a statement reported by KCNA said, “The DPRK legally stipulates that if the supreme dignity of the DPRK is threatened, it must preemptively annihilate those countries and entities that are directly or indirectly involved in it, by mobilizing all kinds of strike means including the nuclear ones. Should the US dare to show even the slightest sign of an attempt to remove our supreme leadership, we will strike a merciless blow at the heart of the US with our powerful nuclear hammer, honed and hardened over time”.