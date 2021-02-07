Politics Northern elders to Buhari: You have our absolute support – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Northern elders to Buhari: You have our absolute support - New Telegraph

Northern elders, operating under the auspices of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), have pledged their unalloyed loyalty and unflinching support for the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. This was as the elders appealed to the general...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Politics Borno massacre: Resign, you have failed – Northern elders attack Buhari – Daily Post News
Replies
0
Views
250
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
E
Politics Borno massacre: Resign, you have failed – Northern elders attack Buhari - Daily post
Replies
0
Views
337
ese
E
C
Politics Northern elders hail Sultan’s courage over worsening insecurity – The Guardian Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
216
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Politics Northern elders write off Buhari, governments over insecurity – The Guardian Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
283
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro Northern elders beg Buhari, govs to arrest, prosecute attackers of Fulani herdsmen – Daily Post News
Replies
0
Views
228
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top