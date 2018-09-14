  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

NSE: Investors trade 173.55 million shares worth N3.71 billion

A total of 173.55 million shares valued at N3.71 billion were traded in 3,082 deals on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday.

These were against the 246.91 million shares worth N6.930 billion traded in 3,912 deals on Wednesday, representing 29.711 per cent decrease in volume. The …



Nigeria Business News
 
