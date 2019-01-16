Business NSE lifts suspension on C&I Leasing shares – Nairametrics

#1
The full suspension placed on trading on shares of C&I Leasing have been lifted after the company informed the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) that the shares consolidation exercise has been completed.

NSE had placed two weeks full suspension on C&I Leasing shares to enable the company to embark and …



Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2stpRoA

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top