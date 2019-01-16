The full suspension placed on trading on shares of C&I Leasing have been lifted after the company informed the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) that the shares consolidation exercise has been completed.
NSE had placed two weeks full suspension on C&I Leasing shares to enable the company to embark and complete the shares consolidation exercise.
