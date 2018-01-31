Submit Post Advertise

Politics Nuhu Ribadu Rates Buhari’s Anti-graft War

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Jan 31, 2018 at 8:50 AM.

Tags:
  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu,on Tuesday, said the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari is on course

    This was even as Ribadu said the issue of the reinstatement of former head of the Presidential Taskforce Team on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina, should not be used as a yardstick in judging the country’s anti-corruption crusade.

    nuhu.jpeg

    This was even as Ribadu said the issue of the reinstatement of former head of the Presidential Taskforce Team on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina, should not be used as a yardstick in judging the country's anti-corruption crusade.

    The former EFCC boss said he is proud of the commission he bequeathed to the country, and added that the war against corruption should not be limited to one’s country.

    Speaking further, Ribadu said from the number of cases being handled, coupled with recoveries being made, including money and properties globally, the EFCC is truly on course.
     
    RemmyAlex, Jan 31, 2018 at 8:50 AM
    #1



    Loading...
