A Lagos Nurse has been arrested for selling a newborn baby for N350,000 after lying to the new mom that she had a stillborn.The incident happened at Trinity Clinic, along Meiran Road, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos. Reports show that the baby girl was sold to a lady residing in Ajah …Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2FlxyU2 Get More Nigeria Metro News