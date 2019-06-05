Capital market operators on Wednesday called for urgent intervention of the Federal Government in the conflict between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Oando Plc.
They made the call in interviews with newsmen in Lagos They reacted to the outcome of a forensic audit on Oando released …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2IlPOhC
Get more: Nigeria Business News
They made the call in interviews with newsmen in Lagos They reacted to the outcome of a forensic audit on Oando released …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2IlPOhC
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[93]