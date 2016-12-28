Submit Post Advertise

Metro Obama Calls Buhari as DSS Helps Foil Terror Attack in US

    United States President Barack Obama reportedly called President Muhammadu Buhari on phone after the Department of State Services (DSS) foiled a terrorist attack on the United States through its active intelligence alert.

    buhari obama.jpg

    An unnamed source at the DSS confirmed how DSS intercepted a plot to carry out a deadly terrorist attack on the United States; THE NATION reports.

    The source said: “About six months ago, we burst a terrorist attack that was to happen in the United States. This earned the service a letter of commendation. In fact, President Barack Obama placed a call to President Muhammadu Buhari to acknowledge what we did.

    “We did not make it a media issue because before you know it, there will be editorials asking us whether we had addressed security challenges in Nigeria before helping the US.

    “But the speed with which things are changing and expanding around us, I can tell you that security challenge is becoming more globalised.

    “We have been taken into confidence as a nation better than what it was before.”
     
