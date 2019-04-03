Politics Obasanjo and President Buhari meet in Senegal (Photos) – Laila’s Blog

Featured Thread #1
President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo have met face to face in Senegal despite being of opposing political ideologies.

The both of them met at the inauguration ceremony of President Macky Sall of Senegal in Dakar. This is the first time Obasanjo and Buhari …



Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2K0yOkS

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top