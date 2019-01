Olusegun Obasanjo, has again defended his decision to support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.Obasanjo in a statement to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Lagos Island Club said he has been called several names for sticking his neck for …Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2HIF7sh Get More Nigeria Political News