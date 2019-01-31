Politics Obasanjo Gives 3 Reasons He Turned Around To Support Atiku’s Presidential Race – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Olusegun Obasanjo, has again defended his decision to support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Obasanjo in a statement to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Lagos Island Club said he has been called several names for sticking his neck for …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2HIF7sh

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top