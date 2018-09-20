Prince Tony Momoh, a former Minister of Information on Thursday said despite former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s opposition, he will be unable to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from winning the 2019 presidential election.
Speaking in an interview with Daily Independent, Momoh, one …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2MRFs9o
Get More Nigeria Political News
Speaking in an interview with Daily Independent, Momoh, one …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2MRFs9o
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]