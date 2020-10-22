Politics Obasanjo to Buhari: Act now before it is too late – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

New Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Obasanjo to Buhari: Act now before it is too late - New Telegraph

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday warned that the on-going carnage in the country has further exposed Nigeria to the risk of total collapse, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently take proactive steps before things spiral out of control. Obasanjo said: "We are at a critical...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Politics Obasanjo group insists Buhari insensitive – The Nation News
Replies
0
Views
239
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Politics Obasanjo says Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state under Buhari – Pulse Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
818
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Politics OBJ: Nigerians, even Fulanis, not satisfied with Buhari – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
333
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Politics Buhari has performed more than Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan – Malami boasts – Daily Post News
Replies
0
Views
2K
Kenneth Chimaobi
K
K
Politics COVID-19: It is suicidal, irresponsible to open the country now, Gumi warns Buhari – New Telegraph Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
728
Kenneth Chimaobi
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top