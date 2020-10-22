Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Obasanjo to Buhari: Act now before it is too late - New Telegraph
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday warned that the on-going carnage in the country has further exposed Nigeria to the risk of total collapse, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently take proactive steps before things spiral out of control. Obasanjo said: "We are at a critical...
www.newtelegraphng.com