Taiwo Obasanjo, the wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, is claiming that her life is in danger. According to VANGUARD, Mrs Obasanjo in a petition to the Fatai Owoseni, the commissioner of police in Lagos state, dalleged that those assigned to kill her include her twin brother, Chief Kenny Martins, her future daughter-in-law, Tope Adebutu and future mother-in-law, Ms Rosemary Dacosta. The petition read: “I was reliably informed that the three persons mentioned above have perfected their plans to assassinate me because I requested the court to shift the wedding date of my son from the month of May to June 2017. “They also have a plan to start smear campaign on my person using various media platforms such as newspaper, internet etc. “Their third plan is to frame me up on false charges and get me arrested and detained by the police from the 10th -14th May, 2017 and also to involve the military police to achieve their plans. ''Sir, this issue reported here is neither a small matter nor a figment of my imagination because sometime during the time of late head of state , Gen Abacha, when Daddy Obasanjo was in prison, the late Stella Obasanjo got the military to detain me at DMI, Apapa by Frank Omenka on false charges. “Sir, what is unfolding now is not a wedding preparation but a desperate attempt to kill me because I told Rosemary Dacosta and her daughter, Tope Adebutu, to allow the wedding to hold after the month of May 2017. “Chief Kenny Martins is the leader of the planned assassination on my life. Sir, I am reporting this issue so that you can please use your good office to step in to the situation because there is a deep strange desperation attached to the wedding of my son which is now do-or-die wedding ceremony for them.”