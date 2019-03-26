A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Monday granted the prayer of the defence counsel asking for an independent examination of the alleged gunshot injuries sustained by three accused persons alleged to have participated in the April 5, 2018 robbery incident in Offa.
