Responsibilities:Maintains office operations by receiving and distributing communications; maintaining supplies and equipment; picking-up and delivering items; serving customers.Job Duties:Forwards information by receiving and distributing communications; collecting and mailing correspondence; copying information.Maintains supplies by checking stock to determine inventory levels; anticipating requirements; placing and expediting orders; verifying receipt; stocking items; delivering supplies to work stations.Maintains equipment by completing preventive maintenance; troubleshooting failures; calling for repairs; monitoring equipment operation; monitoring and purchasing meter fundMaintains office schedule by picking-up and delivering items using automobile.Serves customers by backing-up receptionist; answering questions; forwarding messages; confirming customer orders; keeping customers informed of order status.Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities.Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.Skills and Qualifications:Office Experience - General, Scheduling, Telephone Skills, Typing, Documentation Skills, Meeting Planning, Verbal Communication, Written Communication, Dependability, Attention to Detail, Administrative Writing SkillsApply by sending CV to [email protected] Opening closes april 30th