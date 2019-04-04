Responsibilities:
Maintains office operations by receiving and distributing communications; maintaining supplies and equipment; picking-up and delivering items; serving customers.
Job Duties:
Forwards information by receiving and distributing communications; collecting and mailing correspondence; copying information.
Maintains supplies by checking stock to determine inventory levels; anticipating requirements; placing and expediting orders; verifying receipt; stocking items; delivering supplies to work stations.
Maintains equipment by completing preventive maintenance; troubleshooting failures; calling for repairs; monitoring equipment operation; monitoring and purchasing meter fund
Maintains office schedule by picking-up and delivering items using automobile.
Serves customers by backing-up receptionist; answering questions; forwarding messages; confirming customer orders; keeping customers informed of order status.
Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities.
Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.
Skills and Qualifications:
Office Experience - General, Scheduling, Telephone Skills, Typing, Documentation Skills, Meeting Planning, Verbal Communication, Written Communication, Dependability, Attention to Detail, Administrative Writing Skills
Apply by sending CV to [email protected]
Opening closes april 30th
Maintains office operations by receiving and distributing communications; maintaining supplies and equipment; picking-up and delivering items; serving customers.
Job Duties:
Forwards information by receiving and distributing communications; collecting and mailing correspondence; copying information.
Maintains supplies by checking stock to determine inventory levels; anticipating requirements; placing and expediting orders; verifying receipt; stocking items; delivering supplies to work stations.
Maintains equipment by completing preventive maintenance; troubleshooting failures; calling for repairs; monitoring equipment operation; monitoring and purchasing meter fund
Maintains office schedule by picking-up and delivering items using automobile.
Serves customers by backing-up receptionist; answering questions; forwarding messages; confirming customer orders; keeping customers informed of order status.
Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities.
Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.
Skills and Qualifications:
Office Experience - General, Scheduling, Telephone Skills, Typing, Documentation Skills, Meeting Planning, Verbal Communication, Written Communication, Dependability, Attention to Detail, Administrative Writing Skills
Apply by sending CV to [email protected]
Opening closes april 30th