Entertainment Oge Okoye and Uche Elendu accused of allegedly sleeping with married men [Photos] – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Drama as Nollywood actresses, Oge Okoye and Uche Elendu are both called out for allegedly have affairs with married men.

Nollywood actresses, Oge Okoye and Uche Elendu have both been accused of sleeping with married men by another actress, Doris Ogala....

oge.JPG

via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2vxjdmf

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top