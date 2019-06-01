The Ogun State House of Assembly on Friday passed a bill and three resolutions nullifying all appointments and financial agreements made by the Ibikunle Amosun administration between February 1 and May 28.
The lawmakers unanimously passed resolution suspending the elevation of 75 traditional rulers by ex-governor Ibikunle Amosun recently. …
