Metro Ogun Assembly sacks ex-Governor Amosun’s monarchs, council bosses – TODAY.NG

#1
The Ogun State House of Assembly on Friday passed a bill and three resolutions nullifying all appointments and financial agreements made by the Ibikunle Amosun administration between February 1 and May 28.

The lawmakers unanimously passed resolution suspending the elevation of 75 traditional rulers by ex-governor Ibikunle Amosun recently. …



Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2wxSRxH

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top