The governor’s declaration came as 26 aggrieved candidates of the APC loyal to the governor announced their defection to Allied People’s Movement (APM).
Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun says he will remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the senatorial …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2G0oLKH
Get More Nigeria Political News
Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun says he will remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the senatorial …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2G0oLKH
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[11]