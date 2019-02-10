Business Oil, Gas Producing Communities Appeal To PMB To Ensure Bill Passage – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the passage of the Host/Impacted Communities Development Bill now before the National Assembly.

At the inauguration of the executive committee of Abia State chapter of the …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2BrT6NJ

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top