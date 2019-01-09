Oil prices climbed yesterday as hope rises that U.S.-Chinese talks in Beijing would bring a halt to trade disputes between the world’s biggest economies, while also the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -led supply cuts further tightens markets.
International Brent crude futures were at $57.77 per barrel …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2sg7xiC
Get more: Nigeria Business News
International Brent crude futures were at $57.77 per barrel …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2sg7xiC
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[30]