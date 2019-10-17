Justforex_nb_campaign

OPEC Expresses Commitment To Oil Market Stability Post 2020

Secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo said the organisation and its allies are fully committed to maintaining oil market stability beyond 2020, with physical supplies relatively tight globally.

He added that compliance with production quotas among OPEC and its allies …

