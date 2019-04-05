Chris Darden will be representing Eric Holder, who is charged with the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle. Recall that the former prosecutor famously served on the OJ Simpson murder trial.
And yesterday, he appeared in court with Eric Holder to enter to a not guilty plea before exiting and dodging questions from …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2VjfqAV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
And yesterday, he appeared in court with Eric Holder to enter to a not guilty plea before exiting and dodging questions from …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2VjfqAV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]